CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- City of South Fulton Police arrested Camille Singleton, 31, who was the main suspect in a nationwide search for allegedly killing another woman in Clayton, North Carolina.
Around 11:30 a.m., South Fulton Police responded to a suspicious person call at the Walmart at 1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive, regarding a person that matched Singleton's description.
Officers approached the person inside the store, and Police confirmed she was Singleton. She was taken into custody without incident.
Singleton’s two-year-old son, who was the subject of an amber alert, was also with her. He was unharmed and placed with family members.
Singleton will be transported to the Fulton County Jail, pending extradition to North Carolina.
This is a developing story.
