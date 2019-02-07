Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman accused in the murder and mutilation of her boyfriend in Michigan may be in the Atlanta area.
Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta sent out a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying that 39 year-old Tamera Renee Williams was wanted for the murder of her boyfriend, 39 year-old David Carter in Melvindale, Michigan.
Williams is charged with murder, dead-bodies disinterment, tampering with evidence and felony firearms possession.
She's considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on the her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 1-800-773-2587.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her capture.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
