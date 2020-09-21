Woman wanted in connection to Gwinnett clubhouse burglary

DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police say a woman is wanted in connection to a clubhouse break that took place more than a week ago.
Police say the unknown woman was caught on survillance ripping wires from an electrical box and attempting to pry open a clubhouse door. The incident happened Sept. 10 in the Fairmont Park community.
Detectives are asking the public to for help in identifying the woman. She is described as a white female in her 30’s, appears to be approximately 5’06", and was wearing a blue and white shirt.
The suspect fled the scene in a gray passenger vehicle.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
