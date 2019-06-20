CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Twenty-two-year-old Hannah Payne is now facing eight new charges.
Payne is accused of shooting and killing a man following a traffic accident in May.On Thursday she was released on bond.
The ClaytonCcounty DA’s Office told CBS46 that the 22-year-old was hit with the new charges after a grand jury indictment on June 19.
Payne’s new charges include malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The charges stem from the shooting of 62-year old Kenneth Herring.
Police explained on May 7th Payne witnessed Herring leaving the scene of a minor accident. She called 911 but disobeyed the dispatcher’s orders. Payne followed Herring’s vehicle, eventually blocked his vehicle in, and ordered him to get out of the vehicle before fatally shooting him.
It was later learned that Herring was on his way to the hospital during a medical emergency.
On May 31st Payne was granted a $100,000 bond.
CBS46 reached out to the Herring family’s spokesperson about the new charges, who said while these new charges won’t bring Mr. herring back the family is ecstatic that the District Attorney is doing their job. They hope that justice will prevail inside the courtroom.
