Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta woman, forever changed after a devastating crash left her with one arm, is expected to testify against the police officer she blames for the whole thing.
Lisa Williams lost her arm in a car crash with an Atlanta Police officer on February 21, 2018.
According to Georgia State Patrol, it was just past 11:30 p.m. when the officer was driving a marked car down Ralph David Abernathy approaching Peeples street. The officer was coming up on a red light.
The investigation showed at the intersection, there's a building that obscures the view of traffic.
According to the GSP, it was at that intersection, that Williams, who had a green light, was struck.
The injuries were so severe, she lost her arm.
“She (the officer) asked me if I was alright and then she started screaming,” Williams told CBS46 News. “I looked down and realized that I didn’t have an arm.”
Williams' attorney says his client's life was tragically altered by the officer's actions.
He adds that he wants to ensure the officer is indicted and prosecuted. He says the officer is still working without any restrictions.
CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for further comment, and to see on the status of the officer.
Williams, according to the attorney, says it will be painful to relive, but she wants to try to prevent this from happening to anyone else.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
