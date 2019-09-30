ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Brookhaven Police have identified a woman caught on dash cam footage nearly striking an officer with her vehicle before leading police on a lengthy chase.
Essence Barkley, 24, of Brookhaven, is accused of nearly striking the officer during a traffic stop that was caught on officer dash cam on September 19. She eventually drove off and led officers on a twenty-mile long pursuit before they had to call if off when it became too risky.
A warrant has been obtained by Brookhaven Police, charging Barkley with aggravated assault on a police officer, theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property. She is also facing a felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude an officer in Chamblee.
At the time of the incident, Barkley was already wanted for previously fleeing from Atlanta Police in May of 2019. She was wanted for theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
Barkley may be in either the Atlanta or Greensboro, North Carolina areas. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
