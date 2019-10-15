BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The woman who nearly struck a Brookhaven officer while fleeing a traffic stop in September has been arrested more than 1,900 miles away in Nevada.

On September 19, Essence Barkley was driving a stolen Mercedes with stolen tags. When Brookhaven and Chamblee police attempted to make a traffic stop, Barkley fled the scene nearly striking an officer who had to jump to safety, before then leading police on a 20-mile pursuit.

Nearly a month later, the 24-year-old was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is facing charges from Brookhaven police for theft by receiving stolen motor vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property; as well as charges for fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer by Chamblee police.

Barley also faces separate charges in Las Vegas for burglary, possession of credit cards without owner's consent, possession of stolen property, and attempted theft. Additional charges are expected.

She will face charges in Nevada before being extradited to Georgia.