CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are hoping the public will be able to identify a woman found wandering the streets of Roopville.
The unidentified woman appears to be suffering from dementia and does not know her name, where she lives or where she came from.
Deputies found her in the 1600 block of Roopville Veal Road Wednesday afternoon. She is wearing a zebra pattern shirt, grey sweat pants and jewelry on both hands.
She is currently receiving medical attention. Anyone who may know her is asked to contact Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5888.
