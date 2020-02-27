ATLANTA (CBS46)—A woman who worked as a stripper has pleaded guilty to social security fraud.
According to the U.S Attorney’s office, Valencia D. Williams, 31, of Lithonia, received Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration because she claimed that she was so disabled by anxiety and depression that she spent most of her time in her room and could not work.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, Williams began receiving SSI in 2010.
During Williams’ benefits review process in 2018, Williams told officials that she stayed in her room 99% of the time and that she had not worked in years.
Also, in 2019, Williams reported that she was bedridden and only went outside three times per week.
However, investigators later learned Williams began working as an exotic dancer, using the stage name “Chrissy the Doll,” at Stoker's Adult Entertainment Club in DeKalb County.
Williams often got off from work as late as 4:00 a.m. according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
She obtained adult entertainer permits from DeKalb County in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.
Williams received over $60,000 in federal funds that she was not entitled to receive, officials reported.
“This plea serves as a warning to anyone who would conceal earnings or medical improvement from the Social Security Administration so they can continue receiving payments,” Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Atlanta Field Division.
“My office is committed to ensuring the integrity of Social Security’s benefit programs, which are a lifeline for so many truly disabled people in this country.”
Sentencing for Valencia D. Williams is scheduled for May 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
