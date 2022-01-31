DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman's body was found on Monday beside Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard in Lithonia, according to DeKalb County Police.
The woman appears to have been in her 20s. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police say they do not have additional information to release at this time and it is an open investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
