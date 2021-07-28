Woman's body found in Gwinnett park; police trying to identify victim, suspect

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman was found shot to death in a family park Wednesday morning in the Stone Mountain area.
The early morning crime scene was just walking distance from where kids play at the park.
“It was very surprising, I mean the fact that we all come out here, you know, we have kids around and we bring them here in the morning,” a park visitor said.
Gwinnett Police said an early morning walker in Yellow River Park stumbled upon what they thought was a woman in here 20’s to 30’s experiencing a medical emergency. However, when medical personnel arrived they realized the light skin black woman had at least one gunshot wound to her body.
Homicide detectives were called out right away to canvas the scene.
“We come here like three days a week, the community loves it, I have never not felt safe here,” park visitor Paige Smith said.
Police said the early morning homicide is not linked to any other active investigations, but they’re hoping her four distinct tattoos will provide more clues to who she might be.
“She has a heart cross tattoo with the date 8-16-07, pink or reddish in color on the right side of the neck. Another tattoo Faith makes all possible on the left side of the neck and what appears to be a roman lettering with the date 9-16-2002 on the wrist,” Gwinnett Police Department Public Information Officer, Hideshi Valle said.
Investigators are also still working to piece together a motive, suspect leads and witnesses.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
