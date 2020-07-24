ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County Animal Control are investigating a brutal dog attack that resulted in the death of another dog.
Police responded to the dog attack call Thursday evening in northwest Atlanta near the 1200 block of Mecaslin Street.
According to the owner of the dogs involved in the attack, the owner said he was walking two of his pit bull breed mix dogs near Atlantic Station property.
The owner told CBS46 one of his dogs was on a leash and the other dog was not on a leash.
The dogs' owner said a woman was walking her dog and moments later, the dog with no leash attacked and killed the woman’s dog.
Fulton Animal Control took both of the man’s dogs into custody.
Animal control officials have not said if the owner was cited.
