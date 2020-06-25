FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is behind bars after driving while under the influence and fatally striking a 13-year-old boy.
On June 16, authorities say Katie Pancione, 38, struck Leonardo and his father Antony Camacho while driving on Kelly Mill Road just before 6:30 p.m. The boy suffered life-threatening injuries that resulted in him being airlifted to Children's Healthcare Atlanta. His father suffered a broken leg.
Five days later Leonardo succumb to his injuries.
A Gofundme has been set up to assist with funeral and healthcare costs. To donate, click here.
As for Pancione, she was charged with DUI, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
She is being held on $50,510 bond at Forsyth County Jail.
