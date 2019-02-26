COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Three women dubbed as the “Felony Lane Gang” have been captured by Indiana State Police after a high-speed chase. Covington Police say the women are responsible for burglaries in Newton County, Henry County, and Athens-Clarke Counties.
They became known for taunting police on social media. In one post, the women posted “Do ya job [expletive],” daring police to try to find them.
“It’s a very brazen act to brag about your crime and then challenge the police,” said Covington Police Captain Ken Malcom.
The women, Toni Huizar, Amber Dunlap, and Tiphanie Sager, claim to be a part of the "Felony Lane Gang" trio traveling up the interstate committing burglaries.
Today one of their victim’s told CBS46 she is still too afraid to reveal her identity but is relieved the women have been caught.
“I think what’s really disturbing is that they have preyed on a town that’s not in their state, not in their community and clearly they preyed on us because we were unsuspecting,” the burglary victim told CBS46. “It’s a national gang, and that’s really unsettling.”
The woman told CBS46 she'd gone into a Covington YMCA to workout for about an hour on the morning of January 19th. When she came back out, her car window was broken and her purse had been taken from under the seat.
“While I was on the phone with police, I started getting calls from my credit card companies,” the woman said. She said the suspects had already used her credit cards at three different stores in the Newton Plaza shopping center, spending around $1,000 in Kroger alone.
Police say the women were captured on high-quality surveillance video in some of the store, making it easy to identify them.
The women were pulled over in Indianapolis on Sunday and led troopers there on a chase.
When police caught them they found stolen credit cards, checkbooks, social security cards and other people’s belongings.
“They knew what they were doing,” the woman said. “They obviously had watched me. They knew exactly how quickly to get to the shopping centers and use the cards.”
Police credit social media with helping them find the women.
“By monitoring social media, we were able to determine where they were in Georgia and warned neighboring agency that hey this group is in your area. We were able to place a lookout on them,” Malcom said.
They are facing extradition back to Georgia.
