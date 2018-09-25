On Tuesday a letter demanding gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp rescind his support for Brett Kavanaugh.
The letter was released following two allegations that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted two former high school and college classmates nearly 30 years ago.
The letter reads:
Mr. Kemp:
Last month, you submitted a letter to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, and in that letter you said Kavanaugh had a “clear understanding of the proper role of a judge” and “all of the personal qualities that we must demand from our Supreme Court justices.”
Recent developments have shown that your praise of Judge Kavanaugh could not be further from the truth.
Not only would Judge Kavanaugh pose a direct threat to Georgia women’s ability to make their own health decisions, he would also follow your lead in allowing insurance companies to deny guaranteed coverage based on pre-existing conditions.
Most importantly, your unwavering support for Judge Kavanaugh’s character was misguided given the credible information brought forth by multiple women and the need for every woman to be heard.
Amid “what all is going on in Washington,” as you put it, your own failure to support Georgia women and your unwillingness to stop sexual assault in Georgia cannot be ignored.
Therefore, we, the undersigned, call on you to immediately retract your support of Judge Kavanaugh.
It was signed by 32 state representatives, organizations and female leaders.
Kemp nor his campaign has yet to respond.
