ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A reproductive rights group led a demonstration on Saturday demanding the repeal of House Bill 481 — they say the forced birth bill takes away their reproductive rights.
CBS46S Melissa Stern attended the demonstration and spoke with numerous protestors about why they came out to the Capitol.
There was quite a turnout at the Georgia State Capitol as protestors fought for their rights — sending the message they will not be silenced.
Dozens of people showed up with signs as 'Five Million Women For Reproductive Rights' led a demonstration on the state Capitol steps. They rallied on behalf of Georgia women, demanding that HB481 --the anti-abortion law they feel strips away their reproductive rights-- be repealed.
After a short press conference and lots of cheering, they formed a wall around the Capitol to send a message to Georgia legislators and Governor Brian Kemp they will continue fighting for their rights, and for the rights of the next generation of women.
“Making choices for us when it's really our choice, no one should be telling me what I should be doing with my body. No one should tell my niece what she can do with her body in the future, I don't even have a daughter, I have a son, but what if he has daughters," said protestor Erica Waters. "I feel like right now if we take care of it, then hopefully they won’t have to deal with the problems later,” she added.
