ATLANTA (CBS46) Whether they like it or not, doctors in Georgia say the 'Heartbeat Bill' could bring monumental changes to abortion practices and patient care in the state.
Many have been following closely as the bill has passed through the Georgia Senate and House.
"I think people don’t realize how far-reaching this bill is in its potential effects," said Dr. Carri Cwiak, a gynecology, obstetrics, and epidemiology professor at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.
The measure would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy once a heartbeat is detected in a fetus.
"Most women do not know that they’re pregnant by six weeks, and so this is essentially an abortion ban because there are going to be very few women who are going to be able to access care before six weeks of pregnancy," Dr. Cwiak told CBS46 News.
Dr. Andrew Toledo, with Reproductive Biology Associates, specializes in fertility. His clients are trying to become pregnant and know pretty quickly when they've successfully conceived. Still Toledo says the new measure puts major time limits on couples if something is wrong with the mother or unborn child.
"It sometimes takes a little bit of time for couples to make an informed decision," Dr. Toledo told CBS46. "It takes them some time to talk to their doctor, to talk to other professionals in the field to see what’s going on, and you’re way beyond six weeks in the pregnancy before that can occur. So you’re now having to push the envelope quickly or the couple or the woman is just going to have to deal with the pregnancy and move forward."
While many medical groups like The OBGYN Society, The Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, and The Medical Association of Georgia have all spoken out in opposition to the measure, The Catholic Medical Association supports the 'Heartbeat Bill." Dr. Kathleen Raviele is a retired Atlanta OGBYN and a member of CMA.
"This is going to allow physicians, OBGYN's to be supportive of women in their pregnancies, to encourage them to have the baby," Ravieli told CBS46's Hayley Mason."OBGYN's have two patients-- they have the mother and they have the baby. They will be able to emphasize both patients with this heartbeat bill," she continued.
Raviele also argues against the notion that most women do not realize they are pregnant at six weeks. "Most women would know they were pregnant by four and a half weeks after the first day of their last period," Raviele said.
While Cwiak disagrees, she also says that with limited OBGYN offices across the state, the move could further cut access to women who cannot travel to seek reproductive health care or abortions.
"If the heartbeat bill passes, then they will not have the option to stay in this state in order to receive care if they need to terminate pregnancy," Dr. Cwiak said. "Not everyone is going to have the ability to travel to another state and so they are not going to have the same choices."
