March is Women's History Month. All month long, CBS46 is celebrating women entrepreneurs, influencers and leaders in the Atlanta community.
Jazzy McBee is an East Atlanta native who's determined to make her mark by empowering the next generation of women and girls.
During the day, Jazzy is a well-known radio DJ and Host for Streetz 94.5FM. While her career fulfillment may be with the tunes, her passion is mentoring young girls in the Atlanta community.
A few years ago, Jazzy created the Fab5Foundation, a youth and community driven organization focused on nurturing and developing the minds of young girls while also putting a strong emphasis on promoting confidence and higher education.
The program has 3 principles: sisterhood and leadership, academic excellence and optimism. Jazzy said the uniqueness of the program is that it is dynamic and innovative.
"We help make dreams come alive." she said. "Anything is possible. You have to be positive. "Although you may not see results immediately, if you are persistent and focus on your goals and where you are going you can really achieve anything. I say that all the tie because it is so true. The manifestation of your thoughts becomes into fruition and I want to be sure we display that when we speak with our girls at the Fab 5 Foundation."
Jazzy said the foundation was created to take inner city, at-risk girls and provide them with a safe and reliable environment where they are sure to get positive support to accomplish meaningful goals they hope to achieve.
She believes exuding excellence is a priority at all times.
"I am fearless. I'm determined. I am resilient.. because I have been through a lot in my life. With my mom passing, taking care of my grandfather and I just care for people in my circle as well so it's a lot. So I am determined to rise because I have conquered every obstacle that has come my way."
If you or your child is interested in being a part of the Fab 5 Foundation, click here.
Thank you, Jazzy, for your dedication to the community by being an outstanding example for young girls and women everywhere.
