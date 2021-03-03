March is Women's History Month: 31 days for Americans to shine a light on the extraordinary legacy of trailblazing women and girls who have built, shaped, and improved our Nation.
In Atlanta, one woman, Latisha, has dedicated her time and efforts to building the community through multiple solidarity fridges in underserved areas.
Each fridge and pantry area is filled by local volunteers with fresh fruits and vegetables, canned food items, packed meals, water, fruit juices and other food staples. The food is completely free and open to anyone.
@free99fridge is the result of a simple idea: eating healthy, daily meals shouldn’t be a privilege #periodT.
It’s a work in-progress, but the goal is to provide fresh produce and staple food items to the #Atlanta community for FREE. This is NOT charity but rather a mutual aid initiative. #GOOGLEit
@free99fridge will re-distribute (aka “share”) excess food that would likely be wasted to those who need it. #zerofoodwaste
The fridge will be open to all 24/7 + powered by the people!
We didn’t invent the idea of sharing food. And, this isn’t the 1st (and certainly won’t be the last) community fridge.
We’re just regular weirdos challenging constructs and working to create a better model for addressing food insecurity, waste, and community.
Hang on tight...it’s finna be a bumpy ride AYYYE‼️
Since July 2020, the initiative has grown from one fridge in the city to six fridges around the Metro Atlanta area, each named after someone who lost their life at the hands of the police.
Within the last year, Free99Fridge has caught the attention of hundreds of hearts around the city, yielding a plethora of businesses who donate food, hundreds of volunteers and a social media page that has gained more than 13,000 followers.
"I wanted to directly impact the community." said one volunteer. "The refrigerator I specifically went to was on Edgewood and I took it as.. I used to party and have a good time on Edgewood. So if I had time to do that prior to the pandemic, then I had time to actually give to the community in a different way."
When asked what the biggest needs are to keep the movement going, Latisha said, "FOOD! Our fridges are emptied every 1-3 hours after filling."
If you would like to contribute in any way, you can visit the website here, contact Latisha via Instagram at @free99fridge or by simply bringing acceptable food items to one of the locations below:
KORRYN at Poor Hendrix: 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
ELIJAH and TAMIR at Best End Brewing: 1036 White Street SW, Atlanta, Ga 30310
FLOYD at Joystick GameBar: 427 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
BREONNA at Hodge Podge: 720 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
SANDRA at Refugee Coffee: 4170 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021
MICHAEL at Lost and Found Thrift Store: 2585 Chantilly Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
We thank you, Latisha, for your commitment to bettering the Atlanta community!
