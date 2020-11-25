Thanksgiving is officially here, albeit different than past years due to the ongoing pandemic, and shoppers want to know which stores will be open for those last minute turkey day needs.
Here is a list of the stores shoppers can expect to be open for business on Thanksgiving day:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- Sprouts
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
Exact opening and hours vary by location, so make sure to double check before venturing out to these retailers.
