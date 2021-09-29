ATLANTA (CBS46) — Woodland High School near Stockbridge in Henry County is on a hard lockdown after reports that a student may be in possession of a weapon, according to a message sent to parents.
Law enforcement are currently investigating.
The message says that the lockdown is a precautionary measure at this time and the school will keep parents posted.
A similar message on the high school website advises people not to come to the school. It says no cars will be allowed on campus at this time.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Two nearby schools -- Woodland Elementary School and Woodland Middle School -- have been put on soft lockdowns.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.
