EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) – A Fulton County school is celebrating a major milestone with significant gains on the College and Career Readiness Performance Index (CCRPI).
A previously F-rated school, Woodland Middle School’s growth is a standout in the school district and reflects the success of a school-wide focus on driving literacy gains and implementing structured support for teachers.
Woodland’s score increased more than 21 points on the CCRPI achieving a passing score of 74.6, according to the Department of Education.
“I could not be prouder of the strides our students and teachers have made within this past year to achieve a 21.2-point increase on the CCRPI,” Principal of Woodland Middle School, Dr. Jason Stamper, said.
“For the past year, we really delved into data to ensure our literacy instruction targeted the specific skills students needed to work on. Our passing grade on the CCRPI validates the hard work our entire team has put into improving students’ literacy skills, and we are thrilled to see our efforts have paid off in such a big way," Stamper said.
School leaders recognized that literacy proficiency drives learning across all subject areas, so they made plans to overhaul the school's literacy program starting in the 2018-19 school year. Key changes included implementing a literacy lab called the Infinite Literacy Campaign, where every staff member supports literacy instruction.
The lab utilizes an i-Ready Diagnostic to assess students’ individual strengths and learning gaps. A combination of online learning tools and planned prescriptive lessons create tailored instruction that promotes growth across the five pillars of reading.
The school’s Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) were also restructured. Teachers now meet as often as three times a week to share best practices for teaching and learning, track and evaluate student progress, and develop strategies for the future.
This support system allows teachers to collaborate on the best way to support their under-served student body, which includes many who are at-risk and disproportionately affected by high rates of poverty, transiency and homelessness.
Woodland Middle School is a Title I school serving over 850 students.
