WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) — The tornadoes over the weekend may have spared Georgia from its destruction, but that doesn't mean Georgians aren't stepping up to help.
"To have people lose their lives, and their homes, it just breaks your heart," said Melissa Costner, volunteering with "His Hands" church in Woodstock.
"For many people that was everything — everything they've worked hard to build in a instant. It's just gone," said Justin Mcteer, pastor of "His Hands" church in Woodstock. "On the flip side, we also get to see the kind of hope and encouragement that people can have when other people show up and say, 'we're just here for you. We don't know you. We've never met you. But we love you. How can we help you?'"
Monday morning, just a couple days after dozens of tornadoes hit the central and southeast United States, Georgians mobilized to help. Many community members dropped off supplies in Woodstock.
"We're basically taking anything: clothes, food, tarps, blankets, gloves — anything to get these families through day-to-day until more substantial relief arrives," said Warren Causey, with the "Sirens Project".
Some from the Sirens Project left for Kentucky Monday morning to make sure no one feels they are without support during the holidays.
"Anything that we can do to just to show them love, and to help them, just know they're cared about. I'm all in," said Costner.
To drop off supplies, you can go to "His Hands Church" in Woodstock at 550 Molly Ln., or call (770) 405-2500. You can also reach out to Sirens Project.
