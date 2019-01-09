Woodstock, GA (CBS46) A Woodstock dentist is out on bond after he was caught on camera threatening an Uber driver.
The Uber driver posted the video to Facebook showing Damon Bond demanding the dashboard camera from the ride.
During the exchange, the video shows Bond demanding the video and threatening violence against the driver if he didn't comply.
"You're welcome, have a nice night," said the driver.
"Um, all you gotta do is turn over your video footage," says Bond.
"Oh," replied the driver.
"Absolutely," continues Bond. "I'm gonna rip this off your f----- car."
"Um, what should I do?" asks the driver.
"Well, that's up to you, bro," says Bond. "You're at my home right now and all of a sudden, you're on my private property and I'm about to f---- kick your a** and get that video footage off you. You can hand that thing over to me or we're about to have a big f----- problem."
Bond never explained why he wanted the video footage.
He is charges with simple assault.
