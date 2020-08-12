WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Woodstock High school is temporarily closing effective Wednesday due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Read the full statement from the Cherokee County School District below:
On behalf of the Superintendent, please be advised that we are temporarily closing in-person learning at Woodstock High School effective at the end of classes today (Aug. 12, 2020). Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. This decision was made with the support of School Board Members and in consideration with the Department of Public Health.
As of this morning, the number of positive cases at the school had increased to a total of 14 with tests for another 15 students pending; and, as a result of the confirmed cases, 289 students and staff are under quarantine and, should the pending tests prove positive, the total would significantly increase.
What does this mean for Woodstock HS students? All Woodstock HS in-person students will stay home from school until the scheduled reopening on Monday, Aug. 31. Teachers will spend Thursday, Aug. 13, preparing for the shift to remote learning; the building will be deep-cleaned. Remote learning, through the Canvas learning management system, will begin on Friday, Aug 14, with teachers reporting to school to provide this online instruction. The closure has no effect on Woodstock HS students already enrolled in Digital Learning. The closure also has no effect on the neighboring Woodstock MS, where no positive cases have been reported. Students who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the next two weeks should call the school’s front office to make an appointment. Extra-curricular athletic activities will continue after school; this exception is due to the very limited size of these groups and additional safety measures in place (such as temporal scans), but continuation of athletics will be closely monitored for possible closure.
What does this mean for all other CCSD students? The closing of Etowah HS on Tuesday followed by the closing on Woodstock HS today are necessary precautions as we work to continue in-person learning in our other 38 schools and centers. We anticipate, as we have communicated throughout this process, there will be additional quarantines and school closures as we operate during this pandemic. We need our entire community to work together: stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; social distance when you can and wear a mask when you can’t.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
