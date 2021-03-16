A 21-year-old Woodstock man has been arrested in connection with a massage parlor shooting in Cherokee County Tuesday.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a shooting at a massage parlor, identified as Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth, left three people dead and two injured. 

The victims were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment. 

Later Tuesday, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant confirmed that four females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

Three victims were found at Gold Spa and one was found at Aromatherapy Spa after police arrived in response to robbery calls. Police are still seeking a suspect and possible motive at this time, with it being unclear if the Atlanta incidents were connected to the shooting in Cherokee County.
 
"I’ve had conversations with Cherokee County. It is too early to for us to make that connection right now," said Chief Bryant. 
 
As of 8:28 p.m. the Cherokee Sheriff's were searching for 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock. Investigators said he was a suspect in the multiple shooting near Acworth.
 
Authorities believed he was driving a dark 4 door Hyundai Tucson with the tag number of RZR8983 with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
 
Police arrested Long Tuesday evening in connection with the afternoon shooting in Cherokee County.
 
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available. 
 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.