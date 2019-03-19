SAN DIEGO (AP) - Police say a 53-year-old man who crashed a rented scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego last week has died in the city's first electronic scooter fatality.
The Union-Tribune reports Monday that Christopher Conti of Woodstock, Georgia died on Friday.
Police say Conti wasn't wearing a helmet late on March 13 when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. It was not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.
Sgt. Victoria Houseman says it's the first known fatality in the city involving a scooter.
Dockless scooter companies including Lime and Bird first showed up in San Diego last year. The newspaper says health officials report seeing a surge in scooter-related injuries.
San Diego is considering regulations on scooters and bikes that would address speed limits and parking restrictions.
