WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques announced Friday an executive order that will suspend the enforcement of temporary sign code during this declared State of Emergency.
“We are working to find every possible way to assist our businesses and the public in this difficult time. This order will allow businesses to utilize banners and other temporary signs to notify the public of changes to operations and assist with social distancing," Mayor Henriques said.
The order will remain in effect until April 30 unless further extended by the City of Woodstock, authorities told CBS46.
No further action is required on the part of the business; businesses are not required to obtain a permit for a temporary sign under this executive order, according to the press release.
