WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) - Officer Shane Bonebrake of the Woodstock Police Department took breast cancer awareness to another level.
Since October 3rd, Officer Bonebrake has been rocking a custom designed pink glitter camouflage cover on his patrol car in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
People from all over were encouraged to stop by the police station to sign the patrol car with messages of love, either for those battling with breast cancer or in honor of those who have lost their lives to the disease.
Some messages included:
"Fight like a girl!"
"Stay strong love."
"I kicked cancer's BUTT!"
"Praying for you always, we love you."
Throughout the month, hundreds of loving signatures have filled the cars exterior and Officer Bonebrake was overcome with emotions because of it.
Several women in his family have fought or are still fighting their battle with breast cancer, so being able to take take a public stand and even sign the car for his loved ones meant the world to him.
“It’s a car.. yeah. But it’s a car of HOPE. It’s not a death sentence anymore.” said Bonebrake.
Officer Bonebrake plans to keep the patrol car coated in pink until the end of the month.
Afterwards, each person's signature or message will be cut out, framed and available for each person to retrieve.
