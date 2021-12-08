ATLANTA (CBS46) — Woodstock police are actively searching for a man accused of damaging two restaurants in downtown Woodstock.
According to Woodstock police, the man entered Reel Seafood and Public House at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and caused "extensive" damage to the businesses.
He was not armed with any type of weapon at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man is encouraged to contact Detective M. Allen at mallen@woodstockga.gov or call the WPD Tip Line at 770-592-6021. Callers can remain anonymous.
