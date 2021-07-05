WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) – Did you miss out on seeing a fireworks display Sunday night? Not to worry. The city of Woodstock will launch a fireworks show Monday at dusk.
It’s a continuation of the city’s Fourth of July festivities.
The day started Monday morning with a road race – a 5K followed by a 1-mile and a Tot Trot.
Then came a patriotic-themed parade through the streets of downtown Woodstock.
A festival featuring food trucks, vendors, and arts & crafts booths will continue until 3 p.m. at The Park at City Center.
Then at dusk, the City of Woodstock will host a fireworks celebration in the area of Molly Lane and Highway 92 near I-575.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
