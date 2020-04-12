ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A worker at the Governor's Mansion has tested positive for the deadly virus COVID-19.
The worker, who last reported to the Mansion grounds on April 3, did not enter the house or have contact with the First Family and staff.
Individuals who traveled to work with the infected individual have each tested negative for the virus.
"A worker at the Governor's Mansion recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health provided guidance to ensure the health and well-being of the First Family and staff. Anyone who was directly exposed to the worker has been tested and quarantined out of an abundance of caution. The premises are routinely disinfected and we have suspended the use of work crews at the Mansion to mitigate risk," said a press secretary with Governor Brian Kemp's Office.
Details surrounding the worker's condition have not been released.
