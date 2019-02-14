Conley, GA (CBS46) A worker at a tractor trailer parts and service dealership was severely injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out inside a truck he was working on.
The incident happened at JCS Enterprise Trailer Repair on Old McDonough Road in Conley. Conley is in DeKalb County, about 10 miles southeast of Atlanta.
The worker, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with severe burns. His condition is unknown at this time.
It's unclear what started the fire but once crews arrived on scene, they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
The truck appears to be a complete loss. The fire also caused damage to some of the interior of the building.
