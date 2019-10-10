DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A contractor working at a DeKalb County hotel is dead and another worker is critically injured following a double shooting at the facility Thursday morning.
The shootings took place at the Oyo Hotel at 4200 Wesley Club Drive in Decatur.
Police say the victims were contractors that were working at the hotel.
No word on who pulled the trigger or what prompted the shootings.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
1 man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at Oyo Hotel in Decatur @cbs46 will have those details at 12 pic.twitter.com/nT2k1Hncai— Aiyana Cristal (@aiyanacristal) October 10, 2019
