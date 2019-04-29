COVINGTON, Ga (CBS46) -- A contractor working on utility lines in Covington was electrocuted and killed Monday afternoon.
The accident happened in the 1500-block of Dixie Road.
No word on exactly what happened. CBS46 was told the man was swapping out the utility lines.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
The man's name has not been released yet.
