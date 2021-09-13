ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A nationwide worker shortage shows no signs of improving anytime soon and could get worse before it gets better.
High-powered employment attorney Ed Buckley believes the current labor shortage plaguing most businesses is not going away.
“It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take time,” Buckley said. “We got used to working from home during the pandemic and a lot of people found they really like that. Nothing like having a 1-minute commute to your office where you walk from your bedroom to your desk.”
Perhaps hardest hit is the service industry. Low wages and high exposure to COVID-19 are to blame. Some believe it will not improve for at least a year.
MyBankTracker.com senior research analyst Simon Zhen surveyed hundreds of Americans nationwide and the top three reasons people quit working are as follows.
#1 Burnout
#2 Health concerns
#3 Not paid enough/receiving more on unemployment
“The big reason is probably no surprise to many people is that work burnout is #1 at about 30% of the respondents who said they quit,” Zhen said.
Many companies are now holding job fairs and offering higher wages and even bonuses to lure people back into the workforce.
“I think some other things that have kept people away particularly more so women, but some men, is the need to cover childcare and being accustomed now to spending the day with one’s children,” Buckley said.
It’s a trend some are now calling “The Great Resignation” and it’s up to employers to turn things around.
“Employers are going to have to entice people back into the workforce with meaningful compensation and jobs that are meaningful,” Buckley said.
