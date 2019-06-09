MARIETTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Clearing the drains on I-75 during Saturday's downpour took real dedication.
Marietta Police released a picture of a GDOT worker shoulder deep while trying to get the job done. He was actually in a drain on I-75 at North Loop.
The inside lanes in both directions were shut down Saturday while the drain was cleared.
Police said the worker only had one complaint: not being able to get the job done faster.
