SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Temperatures outside the Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market on South Cobb Drive were in the 20s when the doors opened Tuesday morning, and it felt almost that cold inside.
“It’s pretty cold in there,” said regular customer Peter York after he finished shopping.
He said he knows the air conditioning works because it’s always cold inside during the summer, but he wonders if there’s a problem with the heating system.
“I go in there sometimes and pick up the vegetables, and my hands start to hurt because it’s so cold.”
A cashier told CBS46 News the heat is never on. She wore a hat and gloves as she worked the cash register.
CBS46 News asked a woman behind the customer service counter about the situation. She said the manager was not available and provided contact information for the corporate office. As of noon Tuesday, no one from the office had responded to a phone call or email requesting information as to whether the heating system was broken or if managers had chosen not to use it.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the agency has no regulations specifically addressing temperature in the workplace. OSHA does recommend temperature control in the range of 68-76 degrees Fahrenheit.
Still, some customers worry about the comfort of the store’s employees.
CBS46 News will continue to follow up with the store’s corporate office.
