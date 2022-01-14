ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — Tomorrow at noon, your national champions are marching through the streets of Athens.
The University of Georgia Bulldogs will travel down Lumpkin Street at 12:30 p.m. and will end with a Dawg Walk outside Sanford Stadium. Then, a formal ceremony will happen inside the stadium at 1 p.m.
Fans will be able to line up on either side of Lumpkin to catch a glimpse of the team at no cost. Or, if you're one of the lucky ones who got a complimentary ticket inside the stadium, you'll get to enjoy the ceremony.
Workers were putting the finishing touches on UGA's championship celebration on Friday.
Meanwhile, excited fans rushed to get their hands on a special edition of the Red and Blak newspaper, which sold out in minutes after the Bulldogs won the College Football National Championship game last weekend.
The good news is that they will be printing another 17,000 copies that will be available starting next Thursday.
CBS46 will cover the parade in Athens live. Our coverage begins at noon.
