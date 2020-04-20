ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Power company crews began working in the wee hours of Monday morning trying to restore electricity to thousands of customers after a line of storms tore through metro Atlanta.
At the height of the storm, Georgia Power reported more than 7,000 customers statewide were without power.
Patricia Young heard the storm coming at about 11 p.m. Sunday while she cleaned up the kitchen of her home on Nelms Drive in southwest Atlanta.
“I thought it was like a limb and it said, ‘Boom!’ And I said, ‘Something hit my house,'" said Young.
She soon learned a large tree in her neighbor's house had split down the middle, sending a large portion of the trunk onto her property. Luckily, only the front corner of her roof sustained damage from a limb of the tree.
In northwest Atlanta, a tree fell across Bohler Road and onto some power lines, waking up Davis Wing who lives nearby.
"I just heard a lot of noise at like 5 a.m., and all my power was out," he said.
No injuries were reported.
