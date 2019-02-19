Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Some employees of a staffing company say they were never paid for their services during Super Bowl week in Atlanta.
Workers for Be Staffing in College Park say the company either didn't pay them at all or they received much less than originally anticipated.
CBS46 went to the address listed for the company and found the place empty.
Other people who work in the same building say they don't know where the company went.
CBS46 is working to locate representatives of the company but haven't heard back.
We'll keep you posted.
