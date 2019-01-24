ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- It's two hundred and twenty acres of fun. The Georgia World Congress Center is being transformed into the Super Bowl Experience.
CBS46 has a set right in the middle of all the action.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to roll through the Super Bowl Experience. CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with Georgia World Congress Center Police Chief Paul Guerrucci to ask how officers plan to keep everyone safe.
“A very, very comprehensive video integration system so they'll be thousands of cameras that will help us do our job,” he said.
You can expect to see hundreds of officers from various agencies plus K9 Kaia. Kaia joined the team last month and she will be used to sniff out suspicious packages, explosives and drugs.
“The Georgia World Congress Center is where a significant amount of the activities, the sponsored activities are going to take place therefore it is considered a secure perimeter,” said Guerrucci.
Across the street at State Farm Arena crews are setting up for Super Bowl Opening Night.
“We started working on Tuesday,” said Eric Finkelstein, the NFL’s Senior Director Event Operations.
The basketball court is being transformed into a grand stage for opening night, which will be the first time both super bowl teams speak with the media.
“We actually built the floor up to the 10th row of seats here in order to allow for a wider space to allow everyone to circulate around for all the interviews,” Finkelstein said.
Opening night is a ticketed event open to the public. Cheerleaders and mascots will be there and there will be appearances by NFL legends like Takeo Spikes.
"Walking in this arena, the transformation is second to none because when the NFL comes to town you can tell a show is about to be put on,” Spikes said.
