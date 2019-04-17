DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) At 3:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, several DeKalb County musicians were in the world spotlight as part of the highly anticipated Netflix premier of “Homecoming: A film by Beyonce.”
The documentary takes a look at the star’s 2018 Coachella performance, which pays homage to our country’s historically black colleges and universities.
"I think you're going to see more kids getting into band. I think you're going to see more people in college join fraternities and sororities and live the HBCU experience," said “Drumline Live” creator and director Don P. Roberts.
Roberts has also been a part of Hollywood projects Like the "Drumline” movies and the Atlanta-based Will Packer produced movie titled "Little," that's in currently second place at the box office.
The documentary could have huge viewership. Netflix has nearly 150 million subscribers and it's in more than 190 countries.
Also YouTube says Beyonce had the highest audience for a Coachella performance stream.
