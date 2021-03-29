World of Coca-Cola launches Coke Insider Journey, a two-hour, VIP experience.
Small groups of 10 people can have the attraction to themselves.
This will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays beginning April 3, 2021-May 16, 2021.
Tickets cost $50 per person or $500 to buy a 10-person timeslot.
Groups of less than 10 may be paired with other small groups.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
A tour guide will lead Coke Insiders through an attraction with special presentations and shows.
Attendees will receive access to exhibits and learn how beverage fountains operate.
Complimentary gifts include a reusable cup, a keepsake pin, and photos with the popular Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
For more information click here.
