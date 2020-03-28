Obama, Former Presidents Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of MLK's March On Washington

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: The Rev. Joseph Lowery speaks during the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. The event was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 Alex Wong

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Legendary American civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery passed away late Friday at the age of 98. It was the end of a life in service to others and thoughts and prayers poured in from all over the United States.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

