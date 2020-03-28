ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Legendary American civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery passed away late Friday at the age of 98. It was the end of a life in service to others and thoughts and prayers poured in from all over the United States.
Tonight, the great Reverend Joseph E. Lowery transitioned from earth to eternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a champion for civil rights, a challenger of injustice, a dear friend to the King family. Thank you, sir. [📸: MLK, Lowery, Wyatt Tee Walker] pic.twitter.com/PGHpBJJjNm— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) March 28, 2020
Dr. Joseph Lowery, the dean of the civil rights movement has passed. He was a mentor, pastor, & friend to me. The world is a better place because of him & I’m a better person because of his investment in me. May he Rest In Peace as he joins his wife & Dr. King on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5vz0y51NNT— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 28, 2020
Dr. Lowery,along with Dr King, was one of the founding members of SCLC.He became president for 27 years. In our tradition,he walked the dusty of roads of South, crying out for justice in the land of the world. He never stopped fighting for those whose backs were against the wall. pic.twitter.com/4JXzEDmy9i— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) March 28, 2020
With the passing of Rev. Joseph Lowery, the world lost a spiritual leader - a sage who understood that politics did not stand separate from who we are but told the story of who we are willing to be. May God’s face smile upon his newest angel, peace to his beloveds. #JosephLowery pic.twitter.com/jFbpbXBCLe— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 28, 2020
Rev Joseph Lowery, an iconic civil rights leader, a fierce advocate for justice, a loving husband and dad, a good, decent man with a deliciously mischievous sense of humor, passed away last night at the age of 98. RIP my dear friend❤️. pic.twitter.com/Glnf4eenzQ— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 28, 2020
The NAACP is saddened to learn about the loss of titan of the movement. We send our condolences to the Lowery family. Rest in Power Rev. Joseph Lowery. pic.twitter.com/E69rJtbwHN— NAACP Atlanta (@NAACPAtlanta) March 28, 2020
#BreakingNews legendary Civil rights icon and presidential medal of freedom recipient Dr Joseph Lowery has died at the age of 98. My thoughts and prayers are going out to his family. I am so proud to have known him! #myhero #drummajor #peace #prayers @cbs46— Karyn Greer (@karyngreer) March 28, 2020
