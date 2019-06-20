ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- June 20 marks the the 19th annual World Refugee Day. It's a day to dedicated to raising international awareness of refugee situations throughout the world.
Oftentimes, the word refugee holds a negative connotation, however, for many being a refugee provides a sense of hope. According to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). today, we face an unparalleled global crisis with more than 25 million refugees fleeing their home countries due to violence and persecution.
Yet, despite consistent support for refugees, a flurry of new policies have made it increasingly difficult for them to find safe haven in the U.S.
Meet Alla Yoonis is a Kennesaw State University graduate and long-time Atlanta resident, she is also the child of Sudanese immigrants.
