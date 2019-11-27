ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With Thanksgiving just a day away, the rush has begun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
A U.S. airline trade group says a record 31.6 million people will be on airplanes during the 12-day thanksgiving holiday period. Sunday is supposed to be the busiest day ever.
TSA leaders tell CBS46 they’re fully staffed at security check-points.
“A projected 1 point 3 million passengers are forecast to travel through Atlanta over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend," said Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager John Selden.
He continued, "Two of the busiest days domestically will be the day before Thanksgiving Wednesday November 27th, and Sunday December first.”
Check traffic conditions on GDOT
Law enforcement is trying to make things easier for passengers who are dropping off or picking up.
“We are practicing in-lane, off-loading and loading which means you do not have to get all the way over to the curb to offload your children, your luggage, or whatever the case may be,” said Atlanta Police Department Major Timothy Peek.
Most gun owners know to make sure their fire-arm is unloaded, and packed in a locked hard-sided case, in their checked baggage. But some folks aren't getting the message.
Hartsfield Jackson flight tracker
As of November, TSA officers have detected 274 guns during check-point screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Well we warned you the lines would be long at @ATLairport for the #Thanksgiving rush @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3CyQgXC5Vw— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) November 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.