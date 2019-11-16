ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the largest gaming conventions and computer festivals in the world took place in Atlanta on Saturday. DreamHack took over the Georgia World Congress Center where over 35,000 gamers spent hours and hours testing their skills against other gamers.
It has everything from Super Smash Brothers to a rock paper scissors competition.
“We’re actually celebrating 25 years of DreamHack now, the very first DreamHack took place in the north of Sweden, with 20 people coming, there was no internet, they would bring their computers, connect them together manually, and now since then, it’s grown into this, we do events on three different continents,” said Micahel Van Driel, the Chief Product Officer For DreamHack.
“I’ve been playing games all my life pretty much,” said Julian Yu, one attendee.
DreamHack featured everything gaming under one roof and it was jam-packed with live music, film screenings, a cosplay championship, art, and more! Gamers took advantage of everything it had to offer.
“I just won the grand prize raffle for a computer and I don’t win anything ever, and that’s just blowing my mind right now,” Yu added.
Attendees said it was a great way to get your mind off things.
“It’s relaxing, it allows me to mentally escape my normal problems and immerse myself into a story-based game and just have fun,” another attendee, Abigail Jameson, said.
DreamHack is celebrating its 25th anniversary on December 6th.
What started as a gathering of friends and their computers in a school cafeteria, with no online access, has grown into a meeting spot for gamers worldwide.
“It’s nice to meet people who have the exact same interests as you,” said Yu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.