ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves flew home on Wednesday after winning the World Series on Tuesday night in Houston, Texas.
The champions flew into Atlanta's major airport on Delta Airlines. Fans were there to greet them as they stepped off the plane.
Fans also greeted the baseball players when they arrived at Truist Park.
A dozen or so Braves fans awaiting the team’s arrival at Truist Park tonight. The World Series Champs landed at ATL airport bout a half hour ago. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/z8svmOVzNB— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 3, 2021
Details for a parade and a concert to celebrate their victory were released earlier today.
Several school districts also announced that they would be canceling classes on Friday in celebration of the team's accomplishment.
The Atlanta Braves last appeared in the World Series in 1999 and their last championship was in 1995.
