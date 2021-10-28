  • Iyani Hughes

The Atlanta Braves return home from Houston with a tied series of 1-1. The team will gear up for Game 4 at Truist Park tomorrow night.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Around 4 p.m., several buses pulled up to Truist Park filled with both players and staffers filing off and heading inside.

The exciting series is now all tied up at 1-1, making the stakes even higher for game 3.

COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

The Braves will be playing at home throughout the weekend and are hoping to take home the trophy right here in Atlanta.

