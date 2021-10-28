ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Around 4 p.m., several buses pulled up to Truist Park filled with both players and staffers filing off and heading inside.
The exciting series is now all tied up at 1-1, making the stakes even higher for game 3.
COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE
The Braves will be playing at home throughout the weekend and are hoping to take home the trophy right here in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.